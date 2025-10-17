Israeli soccer fans banned from attending team's match in UK over concerns of 'unrest'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reacted to Israeli soccer fans being barred from attending a game in Birmingham, U.K. by authorities over concerns of 'unrest' between fans.

The Israeli soccer team, Maccabi Tel Aviv, is set to play Aston Villa on November 6, in Birmingham. However Birmingham’s safety advisory group has imposed a ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv's fans from going to the game, sparking increasing criticism.

Authorities cited current "intelligence" and violence that erupted in Amsterdam after a previous soccer match featuring Maccabi Tel Aviv as the reasoning behind the order.

Ezra condemned law enforcement for appeasing the violent Islamists who previously attacked supporters of the Tel Aviv soccer team.

"When the police say they can't keep Jews safe, do they really mean it? Do they not have enough force? Do they not have enough police? Do they not have a SWAT team?" Ezra said.

"Birmingham is an enormous city, it's second only to London in size. It's even bigger than Manchester. You're saying that Birmingham police, with two weeks notice, cannot keep Jews safe at that football stadium?" he continued.

"Or you're saying they won't, they won't even try. It's the path of least resistance, and I mean c'mon now, how many Jews are there even in Birmingham, who cares about them, path of least resistance, keep the Jews out, what are they gonna do? At most squawk a bit about it, they're not gonna riot, they're not gonna bomb the place, are they," Ezra added.

Local authorities are facing increasing pressure from the public and some officials to lift the ban on Israeli soccer fans attending the match. Notably, West Midlands police and crime commissioner Simon Foster has recently called for the ban to be lifted.