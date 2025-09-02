It’s official: police have dropped the charges against Tommy Robinson!

It’s official: the police have acknowledged, in writing, that Tommy Robinson acted in self-defence last month when he defended himself against an unprovoked attack at the St. Pancras train station.

Here's the letter police sent, received by Tommy today.

In short, they will not be charging him — they say there’s no evidence he did anything wrong. Just a reminder: last month a crazed leftist — who admitted he was drunk — spotted Tommy by chance and decided to attack him.

Tommy did his best to evade the man and kept telling him to back off, but the attacker persisted. At the last moment possible, Tommy defended himself, and the attacker hit the floor. It was clearly a case of self-defence.

Tommy immediately called police to report the incident, and had his lawyers follow up the next morning. Police would have immediately known it was self-defence by watching the surveillance footage of the train station.

But two-tier policing is now the norm in the UK, so they preferred to try to make it into a “scandal” and impose stress and costs on Tommy. (Frankly, I’m worried they’re going to try to do something to stop Tommy’s massive rally on Sept. 13.)

The regime media was only too happy to play along with the police, claiming that Tommy had “fled” the country. One newspaper even sent paparazzi overseas trying to find Tommy. In fact, Tommy rearranged his travel plans to come back early to meet with police.

Tommy, his lawyer, and the police watched the surveillance footage together and it was obvious that Tommy did nothing wrong. In fact, it was the attacker who ought to have been charged. (He hasn’t been.) Nonetheless, police kept Tommy and his lawyer at the police station until 1 a.m. answering questions about the incident.

And then, outrageously, at 1 a.m. they said they had another matter to discuss with him: they showed him three tweets that he had written — including one from last year — and accused him of crimes for each of those. They kept him at the station until 3 a.m. for that!

Just outrageous. (I don’t know if you’ve seen it, but Graham Linehan, the comedian behind the sitcom “Father Ted”, was just arrested for writing tweets criticizing transgenderism. Free speech in the UK is under attack daily.)

But at least the St. Pancras incident is officially over. As you know, I told Tommy I’d crowdfund the cost of that for him. I’m going to pay his bill today, now that it’s over. If you haven’t had a chance to chip in, please do — you can do so below, or to go SaveTommy.com. Thanks for your help. And hopefully we’ll see you at Tommy’s huge free speech rally!

Police could have immediately told Tommy that they would not be pursuing this matter — they had the surveillance footage immediately. Instead, they preferred to put Tommy through weeks of stress, public embarrassment and legal fees.

We can’t do a lot about it, but we can pay his legal bill (and remove the stress that comes with it). Please chip in below or visit SaveTommy.com to help. (Thanks.)