It's that time of year! Send your letters to Ezra
It's the most wonderful time of the year — when Rebel News fans have a chance to have their Christmas messages sent to Ezra Levant answered on air!
Oh, hi everybody.
You know, it's a Christmas tradition here for me to take an entire show to answer your questions. Questions about literally anything.
Sure, it could be about the news of the day, but you can ask me really anything about Rebel News itself, about our team, about our business, about our plans, even personal questions if you care.
I mean, I'm sure there's some things I would decline to answer for privacy reasons, but I'll be as candid as I can be.
Just go on over to LettersToEzra.ca and send in your questions and I'll read them while wearing a Santa hat.
My friend Sheila Gunn Reid is doing the same thing, too. And at that same website, you can direct your letters to her also.
So, send us your friendliest or toughest questions and we'll answer as many as we can fit into the show. Cheers!
Click here right now to submit your questions or visit LettersToEzra.ca.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.
