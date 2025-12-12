It's that time of year! Send your letters to Ezra

Oh, hi everybody.

You know, it's a Christmas tradition here for me to take an entire show to answer your questions. Questions about literally anything.

Sure, it could be about the news of the day, but you can ask me really anything about Rebel News itself, about our team, about our business, about our plans, even personal questions if you care.

I mean, I'm sure there's some things I would decline to answer for privacy reasons, but I'll be as candid as I can be.

Just go on over to LettersToEzra.ca and send in your questions and I'll read them while wearing a Santa hat.

My friend Sheila Gunn Reid is doing the same thing, too. And at that same website, you can direct your letters to her also.

So, send us your friendliest or toughest questions and we'll answer as many as we can fit into the show. Cheers!

Click here right now to submit your questions or visit LettersToEzra.ca.