'It's gone and we lost everything': Jasper evacuee says wildfire was 'devastating'

Nearly two million visitors come to celebrate the beauty of Jasper, Alberta, each year. But the 5,000 people who call Jasper home had to flee last week as a wall of fire approached their community to reception centres in Edmonton, Calgary and other municipalities.

Around 30% of the townsite was lost, destroying large swaths of residential neighbourhoods including the home of the Mayor, Richard Ireland, and Michael Ormandy and his son.

Ormandy spoke to Rebel News outside the Edmonton reception centre.

"For 14 years I've been there, and it's just absolutely devastating what has happened to our town, our community and, us personally. We were one of the unlucky ones and we lost everything," he said.

Despite his personal loss, Ormandy said he was grateful for the outpouring of support from Albertans.

"It's really heartwarming."