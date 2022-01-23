It's Time to Invade Canada... with An0maly & Savanah Hernandez | Andrew Says 57

Savanah Hernandez, producer for Slightly Offensive on BlazeTV and host of the podcast Rapid Fire joins Andrew Says with 'An0maly', a Billboard-charting hip-hop artist, with a YouTube channel with over 250,000 subscribers.

After charting his new song Controlled with Bryson Gray, An0maly talks about the reception it's received and how he is able to compete with mainstream musicians with a much smaller production.

Savanah helps navigate Canada's new “conversion therapy” laws and wonders if it's time to bring Hillary Clinton back.

In the RebelNews+ exclusive segment, the trio discuss lockdowns, mandates and a creepy video from Quebec that has garnered international attention.