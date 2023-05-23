Jacinda Ardern continues to charm delegates at WHO Assembly
Former NZ PM Jacinda Ardern mobbed by fans in cult-like scenes at the 76th WHO Assembly.
Globalist darling Jacinda Ardern has continued to lap up the limelight at the World Health Organisation’s 76th Assembly in Geneva.
The former New Zealand PM yesterday addressed the globalist audience, who applauded her for her “humble leadership” during the pandemic: “My name is Jacinda Ardern, I’m currently between jobs”.
Before and after the event she was mobbed by people wanting selfies with her.
Delegates lapped up her 10-minute speech as she insisted that “we are not healthy and well until we are all healthy and well”.
Ardern lamented that medical practitioners had been on the receiving end of “utter vilification” despite all that they had “done for us” during the pandemic.
"Those who give the most to protecting our health and wellbeing should not pay with their sense of safety and security,” she said.
She thanked the WHO for creating “trust and respect of health, science and ultimately, of solutions" during the Covid crisis.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also lavished praise on Chinese President Xi Jinping during the pandemic for his transparency.
