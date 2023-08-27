Jacinda Ardern set to bring her tyrannical censorship policies to new gig at Harvard

On last Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Rebel News' chief Australia correspondent, Avi Yemini, in New Zealand to discuss Avi's tour launching his new book, A Rebel From the Start.

The two discussed the governance of former Kiwi prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, who became internationally reviled during the pandemic for New Zealand's draconian lockdown policies. Ardern's government also previously banned Avi from entering the country due to his "propensity... to incite and agitate people with opposing views." That's a direct quote, and one which Avi regretted not using as a blurb on his memoir.

No longer PM, Ardern has accepted positions at Harvard University, where she will be working on "online extremism," a disturbing development considering how during COVID, she explicitly told New Zealanders not to trust any information other than that provided by the government.

"They try and test everything in New Zealand," Avi said. "So of course they want the person who successfully did it here."

