Jacinda Ardern to lecture US students on extremism
Former NZ Prime Minister lands plush role at elite university.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has found a new job.
She announced on Instagram that she will join Harvard University in Boston for a semester to lecture in leadership, governance, and online extremism.
Harvard spokesman Dean Douglas Elmendorf said Ardern had demonstrated "strong and empathetic leadership" during her six years as Prime Minister.
"She earned respect far beyond the shores of her country,” he said.
“She will bring important insights for our students and will generate vital conversations about the public policy choices facing leaders at all levels.”
Ardern said she was "incredibly humbled" to take up the roles.
Ardern said that she would continue "sharing my experiences through speaking here and abroad, while also taking time over the next year to learn too".
She confirmed that she would be in the US during the New Zealand election later this year which she would have contested had she still been leading the party.
"I'll be coming back at the end of the fellowships," she said. "After all, New Zealand is home!"
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.