Jacqui Lambie smeared as 'racist' by Lidia Thorpe in parliament spat
Lambie defends against racism accusations, demands respect in Senate as majority supports income management.
Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie let loose on Lidia Thorpe in the Senate yesterday after being smeared as “racist” for supporting income management legislation.
A majority of Senators voted to expand compulsory income management as Thorpe repeatedly interjected and heckled them.
Thorpe accused senators of being racist and of forcing ‘assimilation’ on Indigenous people.
Eventually it all became too much for Lambie who blasted Thorpe in an emotional outburst.
Senator Jacqui Lambie slams Lidia Thorpe for calling her ‘a racist’— Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) June 22, 2023
Volume UP! pic.twitter.com/BIJusXzjc0
“I will not be called a racist in here,’’ Lambie insisted.
“And I’m quite sure all these people over here offended quite frankly I’ve had a gut full of it.
“I will not be labelled with that, and they should not be labelled with it either.
“It is enough today. It is enough. Thank you.”
Senate President Sue Lines said Thorpe “was disorderly and disrespectful.” Lines promised to review Thorpe’s comments and, if necessary, compel her to withdraw her comments.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.