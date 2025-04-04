Jagmeet Singh meets with OnlyFans 'content creator', talks sanctioning Israel

The NDP leader has faced fierce backlash after participating in a video advocating for anti-Israel policies with OnlyFans 'model' Jessica Wetzstein.

  |   April 04, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh meeting with OnlyFans 'model' Jessica Wetzstein to film a video critical of Israel.

Wetzstein is an OnlyFans 'content creator', known for making sexually explicit online videos for her audience of followers and 'supporters.'

Wearing a keffiyeh, Wetzstein is seen in the video with Singh denouncing the Israeli government and calling for sanctions on Israel. The video was posted to Instagram less than one week ago.

While appearing with Wetzstein, the NDP leader condemned the Israeli government and called for Canada to refrain from doing business with Israel as it continues its fight against Hamas terrorists.

"We should not be selling or buying from a country, especially a Netanyahu government, that violates human rights. We should be sanctioning those that are involved in these war crimes," he said.

Sheila criticized Singh for filming a campaign video with the adult content creator as already limited support for his party dwindles.

"This is the best he could do, this is his celebrity endorsement," said Sheila. "A girl who peddles her body on OnlyFans to the highest bidder...that is a woman whom I would not let sit on my couch, and if she did I would throw out the couch," she added.

The NDP announced yesterday that it has dropped Wentz from its campaign trail after a video surfaced showing her speaking about the Holocaust disrespectfully. Wentz reportedly compared an Israeli member of parliament's remarks to comments made by Adolf Hitler.

Latest News

