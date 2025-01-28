WATCH: Jagmeet Singh RENEWS support for lying Liberals

New Democrat MP Jagmeet Singh says his caucus may support the governing Liberals before a March confidence vote, should they table pandemic-level handouts for workers.

“When we think about the analysis that’s out there, if those Trump tariffs come in place, there are hundreds and thousands of Canadian jobs at risk,” Singh told reporters on Tuesday.

During the COVID pandemic, tens of thousands of businesses closed their doors permanently despite promises of support, with billions more misallocated.

Is Jagmeet Singh going back on his promise to vote non-confidence when the government returns in March?



The NDP leader says the Liberals should "discuss a plan that supports workers" in response to Trump's tariff threat.

“Think about what that means for those workers, … for their families, for those communities. This could be devastating for our country,” he continued.

Singh urged all Parliamentary parties to come together and provide support, with the U.S. tariffs to enter into effect on February 1st.

Government sources told the Globe and Mail that relief would help entrepreneurs meet payroll and keep a roof over the heads of workers, though a similar promise was made during the pandemic. A dollar amount remains undefined as of publication, given new spending requires parliamentary approval.

One source clarified that no discussions have taken place with opposition parties, which Singh confirmed on Tuesday. “I have not had any conversations with other opposition leaders,” he said, nor has he discussed potential aid with the governing Liberals.

“We, as a party of working people — a party founded by workers — want to make sure that there’s a plan in place for workers.”

WATCH: @EzraLevant tells @CharlieKirk11 why Trudeau's move to resign as Liberal leader and prorogue Parliament is just a way to temporarily retain power.



"In a way, he's suspended democracy just to give himself three more months of power and perks."

A last-ditched effort to save Trudeau’s political career failed on January 7th, the day after he prorogued Parliament. But in conversation with Singh, he said dental care programs and the federal drug insurance plan would be discontinued should a snap election be called.

A source, with knowledge of the conversation, told CBC News that Singh “is focused on … the threat of Trump that weighs on our workers and our economy.”

The Bloc pulled their support last October 29, leaving the Liberals in troubled waters as the NDP already ripped up its Supply and Confidence Agreement the month prior.

A recent Ipsos poll found that more than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October 2025, the likely outcome.

“If there is any desire to move forward,” Singh said, “the government should call us together like we did during COVID and discuss a plan that supports workers.”