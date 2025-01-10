WOW: Trudeau made LAST-DITCH EFFORT to save himself after proroguing Parliament

Trudeau failed to coax support from New Democrat and Bloc Québécois leadership on Tuesday, suggesting the prorogation of Parliament was not the end of Justin Trudeau.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   January 10, 2025   |   News Analysis

A last-ditched effort to save Trudeau’s political career failed the day after his so-called resignation, as reported by Radio-Canada

The prime minister failed to coax support from New Democrat and Bloc Québécois leadership, suggesting prorogation was not the end of Trudeau, who promised a confidence vote in late March but is attempting everything he can to save a Liberal government on its last leg.

When the prime minister announced his so-called resignation Monday morning, he fell short of calling for a snap election. With Parliament prorogued until March 24, all cabinet bills in the works effectively lapsed, and may only be revived by majority vote. 

As reported by CBC News, Trudeau's gambit faltered. Both the Bloc and the NDP refused to back him at the upcoming budget appropriations vote slated for March.

“There will be confidence votes in March,” said Trudeau, who abruptly left a crucial caucus meeting on Wednesday. His successor will be selected on March 9. 

That vote of confidence would have given the Liberal Party more time to elect its new leader, or for Trudeau to mount a comeback himself. 

Trudeau, in conversation with NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, claimed dental care programs and the federal drug insurance plan would be discontinued should Parliament be dissolved.

“Jagmeet [Singh] is focused on the challenges that people face as well as the threat of Trump that weighs on our workers and our economy,” a source, with knowledge of the conversation, told the state broadcaster. 

The Québec separatists, meanwhile, want elections “as soon as possible.” The crucial budgetary deadline could lead to the fall of the Liberal government as soon as March 26.

Without support from at least one opposition party, the minority Liberal government will be forced to dissolve Parliament.

In theory, the next Liberal leader and prime minister could use the throne speech on March 24 to renew confidence in the government. After being elected on March 9, Trudeau’s successor could also go directly to the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and launch an election campaign.

Disgruntled Liberals have held closed-door meetings to boot Trudeau since June, after a shocking by-election defeat in Toronto. Some have suggested a “secret ballot vote” but there is no internal mechanism to initiate that.

A letter from caucus urged Trudeau to clarify his future last October 28, with the Bloc pulling their support the following day. This put the minority Liberals in troubled waters as the NDP had already ripped up its Supply and Confidence Agreement on September 4.

More Liberal MPs revolted after the party lost another riding in Montreal and the Greater Vancouver Area.

Though Parliament only needs to sit once every 12 months, a budgetary appropriations vote, which takes place three times a year, is unavoidable because Trudeau cannot approve funding outside the parliamentary process.

A recent Ipsos poll found that nearly three-quarters of Canadians wanted Trudeau to step down, amid failing support. More than half of Canadians want an election triggered before October 2025, it said.

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

