Jagmeet Singh’s sell-out vote betrays Canadians

Once again, desperate Canadians seeking new leadership have been betrayed, as Jagmeet Singh chose to prop up Justin Trudeau’s fringe minority Liberal-NDP coalition to keep the far-left government in power.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 29, 2024   |   News Analysis

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has once again betrayed Canadians who are desperate for new leadership at the federal level.

On the evening of November 28, a non-confidence vote took place, marking the third such attempt since September to dismantle the unofficial, fringe minority coalition between the Liberal Party and the NDP.

Despite strong opposition from Conservatives, Singh and his party once again chose to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leading to a 151-176 vote in favour of keeping the two far-left parties in power. Conservative MP Bob Zimmer was quick to voice his disapproval, taking to social media to express his frustration.

“We didn’t win that vote because the NDP and Jagmeet Singh still keep propping up Justin Trudeau and the corrupt Liberal-NDP government,” he says, promising to continue pushing for the conservative-coined ‘carbon-tax election.’

Zimmer's words reflect a growing sentiment among many Canadians who feel that Singh, who claims to be a champion for the working class, has now sided with the ivory-tower-dwelling political elites who are increasingly out of touch with the struggles of everyday Canadians.

The controversial carbon tax, which will cost the Canadian economy $12 billion this year, is set to increase again on April 1, 2025. This will undoubtedly exacerbate the already dire cost-of-living crisis, housing shortages, rising crime rates, and drug-related issues plaguing Canadians.

While Singh works to secure his pension by continuing the Liberal-NDP stranglehold, the rest of the country will bear the brunt of their radical policies.

Canadians deserve leadership that will prioritize their needs over political expediency, but it seems that Singh continues to put his interests first.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

