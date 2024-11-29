Jagmeet Singh’s sell-out vote betrays Canadians

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has once again betrayed Canadians who are desperate for new leadership at the federal level.

On the evening of November 28, a non-confidence vote took place, marking the third such attempt since September to dismantle the unofficial, fringe minority coalition between the Liberal Party and the NDP.

Despite strong opposition from Conservatives, Singh and his party once again chose to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, leading to a 151-176 vote in favour of keeping the two far-left parties in power. Conservative MP Bob Zimmer was quick to voice his disapproval, taking to social media to express his frustration.

“We didn’t win that vote because the NDP and Jagmeet Singh still keep propping up Justin Trudeau and the corrupt Liberal-NDP government,” he says, promising to continue pushing for the conservative-coined ‘carbon-tax election.’

We just voted 151-176 ❌ NON-CONFIDENCE in the NDP/Liberals…



Jagmeet Singh just voted ✅ FOR Justin Trudeau AGAIN…



We are not going to stop fighting until they call a Carbon Tax Election. pic.twitter.com/nd5BT0FRSQ — Bob Zimmer MP (@bobzimmermp) November 29, 2024

Zimmer's words reflect a growing sentiment among many Canadians who feel that Singh, who claims to be a champion for the working class, has now sided with the ivory-tower-dwelling political elites who are increasingly out of touch with the struggles of everyday Canadians.

Trudeau suggests that fighting climate change is more important for struggling Canadians than paying rent or feeding their children.



The PM says we can't put climate change as a "slightly lower priority." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/eoUyE9EPg0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 18, 2024

The controversial carbon tax, which will cost the Canadian economy $12 billion this year, is set to increase again on April 1, 2025. This will undoubtedly exacerbate the already dire cost-of-living crisis, housing shortages, rising crime rates, and drug-related issues plaguing Canadians.

While Singh works to secure his pension by continuing the Liberal-NDP stranglehold, the rest of the country will bear the brunt of their radical policies.

“Why do you continue to support Justin Trudeau when you know Canadians want him out?”



NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh refuses to answer my questions in Toronto.



Why does he criticize the regime he is responsible for? Pension?https://t.co/eE8BDzIXRx pic.twitter.com/XN0zv7nOMw — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 25, 2024

Canadians deserve leadership that will prioritize their needs over political expediency, but it seems that Singh continues to put his interests first.