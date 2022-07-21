Jagmeet Singh's socialist paradise lie DEBUNKED by William Diaz-Berthiaume

E-transfer (Canada):

Jagmeet Singh is wrong.

Well, that man is wrong on many issues, but what he states in this clip is utterly false and completely misleading. Some could even say that it is disinformation…

Scandinavia is not socialist.

According to the Merriam Webster dictionary, socialism can be defined as the following:

“Any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. It is a system of society or group living in which there is no private property.”

Denmark is not a socialist country. Finland is not a socialist country. Sweden is not a socialist country. Norway is not a socialist country.

They are not even “social democracies,” as Bernie Sanders likes to put it.

To begin, these countries consistently rank above the United States in terms of economic freedom.

Then, it is important to understand that the low level of wage inequality in the Scandinavian countries which socialists and Marxists often brag about happened before socialist policies were implemented by far-left politicians in these countries. And currently, the difference between the level of wage inequality in Scandinavian countries and the U.S. is smaller than it was in the past. Which means that the U.S. has made more progress in recent years, and Scandinavia has done less progress.

There is private property, and the government does not own the wealth. The profit incentive is there for companies to help them grow.

This alone should be enough to prove that countries like Sweden and its Scandinavian brothers are not socialists.

The high minimum wage that Marxists, socialists, and the left all love to advocate for isn’t in place in Scandinavia. In fact, there is no minimum wage set by the government there. It is usually negotiated by employers and employees.

During the 1970s and the 1980s, the Swedish economy followed a Socialist framework. During those years, the country was going downhill. The economy was horrible. The situation was so atrocious that prominent social democrats and socialists were complaining about paying too much taxes. The country changed its regime and was able to get back on its feet, following a more capitalist framework.

These are only some of the numerous arguments one can find to firmly prove that Scandinavia is not socialist. To hear all the other arguments, make sure to watch the video here.

So, Jagmeet, no, Scandinavian countries are not socialist countries. So, I will ask my question again: Can someone name one country where socialism has worked?

The answer is easy: Impossible. Since it has never worked.