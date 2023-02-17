Jagmeet Singh's NDP has no 'self-respect and dignity' | Lorne Gunter

Outside of his Liberal caucus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can consistently count on one ally in Parliament: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

With the Trudeau Liberals holding onto a slim minority share of seats in the House of Commons, the prime minister has leaned on his friend in the NDP to prop up his government. And although Singh supports Trudeau in the House, he constantly complains about him in the media.

Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid, for a look at how Singh's on-again, off-again support for Trudeau hurts his own appeal among left-wing voters.

Speaking of the knots the NDP must tie itself in in order to both support and oppose Trudeau, Lorne told Sheila:

They must start to look at the electoral equation and say, gee, you know, if we always are mimicking the Liberals then people who aren't out committed voters but are swinger voters who might come to us when they get disgusted with Justin Trudeau — and there are an awful lot of leftist voters who are disgusted with Justin Trudeau. If we are always mimicking the Liberals, then those people aren't going to come to us. They're going to say well what's the point, I might as well vote for the Liberals, and that way then, they're also voting for the party in power. The calculations just don't make any sense to me at all.

You can find more of Lorne Guneter's work in the Edmonton Sun. To see new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.