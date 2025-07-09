Former legacy media journalist sounds alarm on censorship, mass immigration, increasing division and more

At the United Against Extremism conference in Toronto last month, former mainstream media journalist turned political podcaster Jasmin Laine delivered a powerful critique of Canada’s media landscape and rising political division.

Reflecting on her 11-year tenure in mainstream media, Laine revealed the constraints that led to her departure: “You kind of know that you're not allowed to talk about certain things… you know the little slaps on the wrist you get.”

Frustrated by covering stories that “really didn’t matter,” she took a leap, starting a YouTube channel that now has over 150,000 subscribers. For Laine, it’s “the greatest honour and blessing of my life” to engage with people who are “incredibly kind and loving” and simply want “home to feel like home again.”

Laine expressed deep concern about censorship, particularly bills like C-11, C-18, and C-63, which she sees as threats to democracy. “You don’t need to tell me what to think in order to protect me,” she argued.

Laine also criticized the narrative that only conservative voices spread “misinformation,” calling it “deeply concerning” and noting Canada’s low global ranking in government transparency. On division, Laine pointed to weaponized rhetoric, citing former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s labeling of dissenters as a “fringe minority”. She also highlighted immigration challenges, emphasizing, “There’s nothing racist about saying that… when immigrants can’t afford homes… that’s a big problem.”

Addressing digital propaganda, Laine referenced a WeChat campaign benefiting Mark Carney that was misreported as victimization, underscoring government inaction on election interference. Looking ahead, Laine warned of Carney’s ambitions, citing his book Values and statements praising the Chinese Communist Party. “It’s scary,” she said, fearing a future of “power and control.” Yet, she remains hopeful, praying Carney “proves me to be a dead liar.”

Laine’s voice resonates as a call for transparency and unity against extremism.