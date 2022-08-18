Jason Kenney attacks Danielle Smith's sovereignty plan, boosting her image as anti-establishment

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Cory Morgan of the Western Standard to discuss outgoing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney sticking his nose into the middle of the race to replace him, as well as the federal Conservative leadership race.

Though Kenney has said that he would not endorse anyone to be his successor, he has spared no criticism for the apparent frontrunner, Danielle Smith, for a policy that has become the cornerstone of her platform. Smith has said she will introduce the Alberta Sovereignty Act if she wins the leadership of the United Conservative Party this fall. According to Smith, the law will give Alberta the power to ignore federal laws and court rulings deemed not in the province’s interest. Kenney called the proposal "nuts."

"His chosen successor, the establishment candidate is Travis Toews, who isn't necessarily all bad but he's certainly the one Kenney wants," Cory said. "Danielle Smith seems to be the presumptive leader at this point and I guess Kenney felt the need to go in and take a swipe at her main plank... and I don't think it helped... it established Smith as the non-establishment candidate."

