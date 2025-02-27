Jeff Bezos announces Washington Post op-eds to focus on liberty and freedom—why now?

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos finally appear to be embracing free speech following President Trump's convincing election victory.

In January, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg conceded that censorship on Facebook and Instagram had gone "too far," pledging to get rid of 'fact-checkers' and replace them with community notes, similar to what is used on X.

“Fact checkers have been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they’ve created,” he said in a video posted to social media. Zuckerberg received significant online backlash over the opportunistic timing of the announcement.

Meta's shift away from fact-checkers comes after years of criticism over their role in flagging content during the 2020 election cycle.

Bezos released a letter on Wednesday that he shared with the Washington Post staff informing them of the new freedom-oriented direction the opinion pages will be heading in.

"We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too of course, but viewpoints opposing those pillars will be left to be published by others," the message reads in part.

I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages.



We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too… — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 26, 2025

Several Washington Post employees took to social media to condemn Bezos' new message, with chief economics reporter Jeff Stein calling it "massive encroachment." The journalist added that Bezos' move "makes clear dissenting views will not be published or tolerated there."

Ezra criticized the journalists for complaining about their owner emphasizing the importance of promoting liberty and freedom.

"Imagine the sense of entitlement that some reporter, a dime a dozen reporter, objects to the owner having a point of view," he said.

Ezra went on: "I'm very excited about this, but I'm also very jealous. Why does only the United States have this awakening? Why does one of the richest men in America get to do this but the owner the Globe and Mail not do so?"

As Ezra notes, only time will tell if Bezos is making a genuine effort to embrace free speech or if this is just another opportunistic move as seen from Mark Zuckerberg.