Jeremy MacKenzie and Leah Pillet want to represent freedom-minded voters in BC

Is it time to put the power back into the hands of the people? Recently I caught up to interview two City Council candidates running in Vancouver and Maple Ridge’s upcoming municipal elections who believe it most certainly is.

Jeremy MacKenzie

“There’s only so much you can do making noise out on the streets, and where we really need to be involved is in our elective offices”, said Jeremy MacKenzie. MacKenzie has been a familiar face in Vancouver’s pro-freedom movement, often easy to spot amongst the crowd of citizens desiring for medical freedoms to be restored in Canada, by singing songs of freedom on stage or marching while playing a trumpet during demonstrations.

Vancouver resident Jeremy MacKenzie, and Maple Ridge resident Leah Pillit, who would both like to see freedom restored in Canada are running for City Council in their cities.

Full interview with both candidates coming soon at https://t.co/bexhXcjW2Y pic.twitter.com/ILSGO3SKjC — Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) September 14, 2022

A concern over the loss of liberties for Vancouverites isn’t the only reason MacKenzie is running for Vancouver City Council for an election that commences on October 15. Additionally, MacKenzie has his eyes set on ensuring the city has sufficient plans for food preservation. “I want to see food production on a broad scale and greenhouses, community gardens, growing fruits, nuts, and vegetables”, said MacKenzie. MacKenzie believes that British Columbia’s climate makes Vancouver a great place to focus on eliminating food scarcity and hunger for Canadians.

Leah Pillet

Leah Pillet, a long time resident, entrepreneur, and volunteer in the city of Maple Ridge has put her bid in to be elected one of that city’s councillors come October 15th.

“I think people need to get inspired to be involved in their municipal elections and I think that people need choice and I’m there to give it to them” Pillet told me during our interview.

Although most of the COVID-19 mandates that restricted certain aspects of business prosperity, personal liberties, and access to all qualified healthcare workers were handed down provincially, Pillet says there is still a lot that City Councilors can do to support the needs of the people.

“We do have the ability to advocate for our citizens through agencies throughout the province that are provincial or regional, and so we can have a voice on those platforms” said Pillet. Additionally, Pillet explained that there are specific issues City Councillors can address directly, such as “bylaws harassing business and giving them tickets for enforcing illegal mandates.” Protecting businesses and their ability to stay open is an area Pillet would like to see more work done by the city.

Click on the video link to hear more from MacKenzie and Pillet. To stay informed on municipal and provincial elections in BC, head to our dedicated website at BCLeadershipReports.com. You can also chip in a few bucks while there to help us cover the costs to bring you such news.