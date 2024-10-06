Jewish man arrested in Sydney for flying the Australian flag

By Avi Yemini PETITION: Reject all Gaza visa requests! Add your voice to the growing list of Australians calling for the federal government to reject all visa applications from Gaza amid the rising terror threat. 37,537 signatures

A Jewish man waving an Australian flag was shockingly arrested in Sydney’s Hyde Park while anti-Israel protesters, who openly flaunted modified terrorist flags to skirt legal bans on terror symbols, were left free to protest.

Osher Feldman, the man detained, was charged with 'breaching the peace' on Sunday as anti-Israel protesters gathered in the city’s CBD.

Feldman was captured on video being escorted by several police officers after the rally ended. Distressed, he repeatedly asked for his kippah, which had fallen off during the arrest, saying:

“Where’s my cap, I need it on my head,” and telling officers to “stop touching me.”

Arrested for waving an Australian flag while looking Jewish



Let that sink in https://t.co/5uLF6PQeo5 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 6, 2024

Feldman later confirmed his identity on social media, criticising police actions.

"This is, unfortunately, me. My 'crime' was waving an Australian flag in Australia," he posted.

Today at a protest in Sydney, there were Hezbollah flags and portraits of Hassan Nasrallah, while police officers watched as if it were a spectacle. @nswpolice, why don’t you enforce the law? https://t.co/x9aAjUFxCk pic.twitter.com/QsNXPnqULJ — Osher Feldman (@OsherFeldman) October 6, 2024

He said that police initially permitted him to attend but insisted on escorting him for his safety. Feldman denied provoking any confrontation, claiming he was suddenly detained and forcibly removed.

“They dragged me out of the park like an animal,” he wrote, accusing the officers of excessive force and refusing to return his kippah. "I am shaken, but will not be intimidated. I'm a proud Australian Jew."

A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest but did not address Feldman’s specific allegations. Police stated that the 28-year-old man was released without charge.

Meanwhile, anti-Israel protesters found ways to bypass bans on Hezbollah and other terror-related symbols. Many waved modified flags in green and gold with some depicting figures like Australian outlaw Ned Kelly holding a gun, in a clear attempt to reference the terror group. Despite the warnings from police, no arrests were made for the display of these modified flags.

Comparisons between Israeli leaders and Nazi officers were also seen, yet police allowed these symbols to be displayed without action.

In a separate incident, a 56-year-old man was charged for displaying a Nazi symbol on a sign during the protest.