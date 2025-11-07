Jews banned from England's 2nd largest city ahead of football match

Israeli football fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv were not welcome in England's second largest city, as officials in Birmingham moved to restrict supporters from attending the game over fears of violence.

While some blamed the Tel Aviv fans for a riot that broke out in Amsterdam in 2024, Birmingham is an English city that has been deeply altered by the effects of mass immigration.

Modern Birmingham has seen a massive influx of Muslim residents to the city, with local politicians campaigning to “lend your vote to Gaza” during the United Kingdom's past election.

On Thursday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra checked in from Birmingham, where he was attending a counter-demonstration opposing an Islamist rally outside of Villa Park stadium, the home of Aston Villa football club.

“I think the number one thing I was picking up from Aston Villa fans, was this is just football, what are you doing dragging it into an international incident,” Ezra said of the local supporters. “That's the whole point about sport,” he said, noting athletics should “transcend politics.”

However, the counter-demonstration was not significant in size, less than 100 people, reported Ezra. “There were almost as many security, and there were more police than there were counter-protesters,” he said.

“That makes me a little sad; maybe some of it is just despondency, or maybe some of the people were afraid to come out.”

Ezra also reported that there were a few arrests during the demonstrations, including a 17-year-old independent journalist known as “Young Bob,” after police determined his discussion with an imam was too provocative. The young man was also previously arrested for his activism, with Rebel News crowdfunding his legal defence in that case.

“I really wanted to see what Jews in a declining population look like and sound like when they're under attack,” Ezra said of his reason for attending the rallies outside of the match.

“Frankly, it was extremely sad. It made me nostalgic for a Britain I never knew but knew existed. My own grandmother was born in the U.K., and I could only imagine how safe and tolerant and happy it was for her, and how different it is now.”