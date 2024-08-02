'Jews for a free Palestine' protest town hall event at Toronto synagogue
Ezra Levant hears from a group of anti-Israel Jews who showed up to a Toronto synagogue to protest a town hall meeting where politicians and the chief of police were discussing a rise in antisemitism.
Click here to watch this full episode of The Ezra Levant Show for free!
On Thursday's special edition of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant travelled to a Toronto synagogue that was playing host to a town hall event discussing rising antisemitism in the city since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel. This week alone, Rebel News has reported on four separate attacks in three days.
A group of protesters wearing shirts with "Jews say no to genocide" on the front and "Jews for a free Palestine" on the back showed up to protest the discussion.
After police removed the group for trying to block the entrance, Levant posed questions to the protesters.
“We don't talk to Rebel,” said one. Another took offence to being labelled a Hamas supporter, only to say he “never will renounce Hamas.”
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.