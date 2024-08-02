'Jews for a free Palestine' protest town hall event at Toronto synagogue

Click here to watch this full episode of The Ezra Levant Show for free!

On Thursday's special edition of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant travelled to a Toronto synagogue that was playing host to a town hall event discussing rising antisemitism in the city since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel. This week alone, Rebel News has reported on four separate attacks in three days.

A group of protesters wearing shirts with "Jews say no to genocide" on the front and "Jews for a free Palestine" on the back showed up to protest the discussion.

After police removed the group for trying to block the entrance, Levant posed questions to the protesters.

“We don't talk to Rebel,” said one. Another took offence to being labelled a Hamas supporter, only to say he “never will renounce Hamas.”