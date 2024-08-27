Jews have 'been defeated in the propaganda war': Barbara Kay
Critics 'have been extremely successful in tarring Zionism,' and building 'an industry of lies' about Israel, Barbara Kay told The Ezra Levant Show.
On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Barbara Kay, a columnist with the National Post and Epoch Times, joined the show for a feature-length discussion on the rise of antisemitic crimes in Canada.
Speaking about how bigotry towards Jews has been tolerated and accepted over the years, Barbara told Ezra how Israel's critics “have been extremely successful in tarring Zionism,” which 75 years earlier had been broadly perceived as a movement for the self-determination for Jewish people.
Now, however, antisemitic critics of have found success in building "an industry of lies" about Israel:
In the same way that say, the gender ideologues got everybody to believe that gender and sex were interchangeable so that everybody was confused when you say a person can become the other gender or the other sex, they don't distinguish between the two.
So, I have to, in a way, admit defeat. The Jews are very clever; but they've been defeated in the propaganda war. And no matter how much rational stuff we put out, how defensive we get, we're losing every day on that front.
Social media, universities. You know, you've got schools now that are starting programs now in anti-Palestinian racism. Or celebration or commemoration of Nakba Day.
What is Nakba Day? Why is it being commemorated? If you ask them, it's just lobbying. These programs are going to be condemnations of Zionism and of Israel, nothing else.
