Biden 'can't talk right anymore': podcaster Joe Rogan slams U.S. president

AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan questioned the media's continued support of Democrat President Joe Biden, who is clearly in decline and “can’t talk right anymore.”

Speaking to his guest, Coleman Hughes, Rogan listed off Biden’s litany of mistakes and gaffes, as well as the lies he has told throughout his decades-old career as a politician. Rogan recalled his critics who described him as a Trump supporter, stating, “I would vote for Trump before I would vote for Biden. But I didn’t vote for either.”

“The reason why I said that was like, ‘You don’t see this? You guys out of your f***ing mind? You guys don’t see that this guy — he can’t talk right anymore?’ Go watch videos of him from 20 years ago. He was a dummy, he said a lot of silly s***, he lied about a bunch of things, but at least he was articulate,” Rogan clarified.

During his rant, Rogan brought up an infamous quote by former president Barack Obama about his then-vice president, Joe Biden, in which he said, “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f*** things up.”

The quote has been substantiated by Politico and other publications, which also attributed Obama to say “And you know who really doesn’t have it? Joe Biden.”

“Because that’s what he did,” Rogan said of Biden. “He would lie about his experience, he would lie about his background and education, he lied about his record.”

“He lied about graduating in the top of this class, he lied about having more than one degree, he lied about marching with Nelson Mandela,” Hughes replied.

Everything Rogan and his guests said of Biden have been substantiated by Politifact, including how Biden lied about graduating at the top of his class, how Biden lied about his academic credentials, and how he has lied about marching with Nelson Mandela.

More recently, Biden was caught lying about his experience as a professional truck driver.

Biden’s lies are so egregious that the Washington Post has a dedicated section on its fact-checker page on all the false and misleading claims Biden made during his first 100 days in office. By day 100, Biden made 78 false or misleading statements, according to the Washington Post analysis of every speech, interview, tweet, or public statement he made during the period.

“I think there’s people who don’t value truth, they don’t value honesty, I think they just want to win,” Rogan said, adding, “The Biden thing — I think he just always wanted people to think highly of himself.”

WATCH: