Joe Rogan and Dr. Phil slam the state of parental rights in Canada

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan and Dr. Phil McGrawover can't believe the state of parental rights in Canada, and the pair are worried the United States isn't far behind.

Dr. Phil joined Rogan for an episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, earlier this week, where the two discussed the rising number of gender-confused children being given puberty-blocking hormones or so-called gender reassignment surgery.

Exclusive Interview: New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs on parental rights, Trudeau and more



Rebel News reporter Adam Soos (@ATSoos) joined Premier Higgs (@premierbhiggs) in Calgary, Alberta for an exclusive interview. The two discussed a range of topics including why affirming… pic.twitter.com/6cSz37Ev53 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 23, 2024

As reported by the Daily Mail, when it comes to progressives labelling these extreme measures as “gender-affirming care,” Dr. Phil said:

It's interesting they choose words like gender-affirming care. That's interesting that they call it that but really what they're talking about is hormonal therapy or sex reassignment surgery on children. All of the major American medical associations have signed off on this... and I have never seen those organizations sign off on anything with less information as to whether or not it does long-term harm of anything in my life.

The TV doctor pointed to social media trends as a reason for the rise in children identifying as transgender, essentially implying its a fad among youth.

Trudeau rushes to reporters so he can condemn Conservative Leader Poilievre and Alberta Premier Smith for supporting parental rights and restricting puberty blockers and gender reassignment for minors.https://t.co/HflB5l0kmi pic.twitter.com/r1HXGcEryO — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 8, 2024

“You read about it. You see it on social media. And, you think, well, I can distinguish myself in this way,” he said. “There is a social contagion effect. So people can jump on the bandwagon. But they've done things that can't be reversed. I think that's really tragic.”

He also suggested that teachers who are trying to “help” children with their gender identity are unqualified and could hide the issue from the student's parents, a topic that has been in focus in Canada after three provinces — New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Alberta — made moves to protect parental rights.

Alberta's proposed gender legislation "holds a bunch of daggers for our community," says Liberal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault.



He says Premier Danielle Smith has "terrified" people, and "queer kids don't need to be fixed. They're fine the way they are." pic.twitter.com/4jyOlXMnLC — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 5, 2024

“Canada has some pretty insane cases that are going on right now about a gender transition for real young kids,” remarked Joe Rogan. The host then pointed to comments from NDP MP Randall Garrison about the lack of parental rights in Canada.

“There are no such things as parental rights in Canada, there are parental responsibilities,” said Garrison.

"There's no such thing as parental rights in Canada," says NDP MP Randall Garrison in response to Alberta's plans for a parental rights bill.



"Children have rights in Canada, and these kinds of policies restrict the rights children have."https://t.co/HflB5l0SbQ pic.twitter.com/YTYI4apGQP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 8, 2024

“What the f*ck are you saying,” Rogan replied, before reviewing Garrison's comments from a Rebel News post on X. “This is a wild thing, man. I've never seen anything like it,” said the podcaster.

“But America's not far behind that,” warned Dr. Phil. “This is either a psychological phenomenon or a medical phenomenon,” he added. “And the teachers are not trained in psychology or in medicine.”

Rebel News is continuing to shine a light on this important issue. You can follow all of our coverage, or donate to support our 100% viewer-funded journalism, at TransMadness.com.