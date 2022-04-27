Joe Rogan and Spotify see substantive growth despite repeated attempts at cancellation

Patrick Semansky, File; Twitter / ﻿joerogan﻿

Every leftist effort to cancel Joe Rogan has failed. Despite its constant drive to deplatform the popular podcaster from Spotify, the platform’s refusal to abide by cancel culture has resulted in a massive gain for both Rogan and Spotify.

Spotify, which released its new quarterly earnings report this week, revealed that the platform exceeded its expectations for all-new subscribers. Refusing to cave under pressure has certainly been a boon for the platform, which saw a 2 million increase in premium subscribers, up from 180 million the previous quarter, and 15% higher year on year.

According to CNN, the total revenue for Spotify was up 24% over last year.

In its quarterly earnings briefing, Spotify said that its pullout of the Russian market has hindered growth and that the numbers would have been even better had it not rescinded its services from the Russian Federation.

“Excluding the impact of our exit from Russia, subscriber growth exceeded expectations,” the company said.

Spotify’s new numbers come following its decision to cancel its contract with former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who failed to produce enough appearances on the service. The two were previously signed to produce a regular podcast on Spotify in an exclusive deal similar to Rogan’s.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in February that while he disagreed with some of Rogan’s past remarks, he did not believe in silencing the popular commentator.

“I want to make one point very clear – I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer,” Ek said. “We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

In a recent podcast episode, Rogan said that he saw a major increase in paid subscribers due to all the efforts to cancel him.

“It’s interesting, but my subscriptions went up massively. That’s what’s crazy,” Rogan stated. “During the height of it all, I gained two million subscribers.”