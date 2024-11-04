Joe Rogan endorses Trump for president on election eve

On the night before Election Day, renowned podcaster Joe Rogan threw his support behind Donald Trump, a move that’s sparked significant attention across social media and political circles.

The endorsement came via a post on X, where Rogan promoted his recent interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Musk, a vocal Trump supporter, has been positioned as a potential figure in a future Trump administration.

The great and powerful @elonmusk.

If it wasn't for him we'd be fucked. He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.

For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump.

Enjoy the podcast pic.twitter.com/LdBxZFVsLN — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) November 5, 2024

“If it wasn’t for him we’d be f—ked,” Rogan said about Musk, highlighting the billionaire’s influence on his decision. “He makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you’ll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way.”

Rogan then clarified his stance unequivocally, adding, “For the record, yes, that’s an endorsement of Trump.”

This endorsement follows Rogan’s recent sit-down with Trump on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, which aired on October 25 and has since garnered millions of views. During the interview, Trump, 78, encouraged Rogan to formally back him, even suggesting he “couldn’t vote for Kamala” Harris. “You should do the same thing, Joe, because you cannot be voting for Kamala. Kamala. You’re not a Kamala person. I know you,” Trump urged during their three-hour conversation.

Also, for the record the Harris campaign has not passed on doing the podcast. They offered a date for Tuesday, but I would have had to travel to her and they only wanted to do an hour. I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin. My sincere wish is to just… — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) October 29, 2024

Rogan’s endorsement was well-timed for Trump, who was informed of the news during a rally in Pittsburgh on Monday night. “I have some more big news now. I’m just getting this right now,” Trump announced to his supporters. “So somebody that’s very, very respected asked me to do his show two weeks ago, and I said, ‘Why not?’”

He continued, “And to me, it’s very big because he’s the biggest there is, I guess, in that world by far… And his name is Joe Rogan and he’s never done this before.” Trump went on to thank Rogan, Musk, and conservative commentator Megyn Kelly for their support, saying, “He doesn’t do endorsements, but he did an endorsement. So I just want to say Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, and Megyn, thank you very much.”

Rogan’s podcast, one of the most popular globally with a predominantly male audience, has drawn more than 45 million views on YouTube for the Trump episode alone, showcasing the far-reaching impact of his endorsement.

Donate to Rebel News Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $75 $155 $500 $1,000 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE



