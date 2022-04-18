Joe Rogan giddy with excitement at potential Musk takeover of Twitter

The Joe Rogan Experience

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan shared his excitement at the prospect of Elon Musk’s potential purchasing of Twitter, and why society looks to “powerful leaders,” like the Tesla and SpaceX founder for guidance.

“You have to understand, and we all do, somewhere,” Rogan said during the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience before giving his thoughts on why people look for leadership in modern society.

“But, you’re alive in the middle of this experience, and it’s playing out, where no one feels comfortable, no one understands what’s happening, no one knows what life really is, no one, not a single person,” Rogan said.

“And yet, we’re all calling upon other people for guidance, and leadership, and support,” he added. “We look to powerful leaders.”

Last week Elon Musk set social media ablaze after offering to purchase 100 per cent of Twitter, days after purchasing a 9.1 per cent stake in the company.

Rogan shared his enthusiasm for the Musk takeover of Twitter, declaring, “That’s why, me included, everyone, is so excited that Elon Musk is trying to buy Twitter. We’re like, ‘Yes! The great one!’ He’s the super-intelligent leader-type character that seems to have great ethics and morals, too.”

“And he seems to be like a guy that if you had a movie character, and the movie character was like this super billionaire who didn’t give a f***, but he was super f****ing smart, and he was really, genuinely working to save humanity. That’s that guy,” he noted.

Rebel News reported last week on Twitter’s attempts to thwart Musk’s hostile takeover of the progressive company by adopting a so-called “poison pill” defence:

According to the plan, the shareholder rights become exercisable if any entity, i.e. Elon Musk, acquires a beneficial ownership of more than 15% or more of the company’s common stock in an unapproved transaction by the board. In doing so, shareholders will then have the right to purchase, at the then-current exercise price, additional shares of common stock having a then-current market value of twice the exercise price of the right.

It’s worth speculating that Elon Musk’s “Plan B,” which he spoke of at a recent TED Talk could involve potentially going in with another buyer, making it more difficult for the board to reject his offer. The New York Post reported on Friday that Musk was in discussions with other investors who share the same vision for the company.