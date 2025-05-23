Joel Pollak describes tense Trump–Ramaphosa meeting over South African farmers

On Thursday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak joined Ezra Levant to discuss the ambush meeting between President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

What Ramaphosa had intended as a visit to refute Trump's claims of a white genocide against Boer farmers in South Africa turned into a heated confrontation, reminiscent of Trump's earlier meeting this year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

While agreeing that the meeting was an ambush, Joel Pollak, who is of South African origin himself, characterized it as more of a counter-ambush, noting that Ramaphosa had tried to put his own traps in place. "Ramaphosa came with a bunch of white South Africans, and the purpose was to try to embarrass President Donald Trump and refute, with these living human beings, his charges of genocide and racial discrimination," said Pollak.

"But unfortunately for South Africa, two things happened," Pollak continued. "Firstly, the Trump administration was prepared with the video evidence of racial incitement in South Africa. And the second thing was that some of the white South Africans that Ramaphosa had brought along agreed with Trump."

Pollak recounted what the white South Africans told Trump: "They said, 'Yeah, it's true. We have to live behind electrified fences, and my mother was attacked in her home.' That was golfer Retief Goosen who said that. 'And it's scary when we have to leave, and we don't know if we're gonna be alive when we come back.'"