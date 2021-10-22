Join Glenn Beck and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a 'Faith and Democracy' event

Canadian pastors are being thrown behind bars. Thousands of workers are being fired from their jobs. Millions of Canadians are being turned into second-class citizens, banned from public spaces, in their own country.

We're in the midst of Canada's worst civil liberties crisis since the Second World War.

So, what can we do about it — and does anyone even care?

Popular American broadcaster Glenn Beck does.

Beck will be the special guest speaker at an emergency civil liberties town hall meeting next week, on Thursday, October 28.

Speaking at the The Democracy Fund's Faith And Democracy series, Beck will appear via Zoom on a giant screen at Canada Christian College, located just a short drive outside of Toronto at Canada Christian College.

Joining Beck will be Dr. Julie Ponesse, a former professor at Huron University College, an affiliate of Western University, who was fired from her job for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Along with Beck and Ponesse, Rev. Dr. Charles McVety, president of Canada Christian College will deliver a sermon and seminar, and Rebel News' Ezra Levant will moderate a question and answer session as part of the college's Faith and Democracy Prayer Service series.

Tickets are on sale now, and seats are limited, though virtual accommodations are available to those who are interested.

To purchase tickets to attend the event in-person , live, click here.