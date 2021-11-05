Join John Stossel and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a 'Faith and Democracy' event

To purchase tickets to attend the event in-person , live, click here.

John Stossel is one of America’s great investigative journalists. You’ve seen him everywhere, from ABC to Fox News. And more than that — he is a great champion of liberty. He’s a natural skeptic — which we need more of these days.



Stossel will be the special guest speaker at an emergency civil liberties town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 17.

Speaking at the The Democracy Fund's Faith And Democracy series, Stossel will appear via Zoom on a giant screen at Canada Christian College, located just a short drive outside of Toronto at Canada Christian College.

He will join us to discuss the civil liberties crisis that is upon us. How the pandemic has eroded our freedoms. How junk science and the authoritarian nature of the state have combined to create a new underclass — a new segregation; a new surveillance state.

Joining Stossel will be Dr. Julie Ponesse, a former professor at Huron University College, an affiliate of Western University, who was fired from her job for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Along with Stossel and Ponesse, Rev. Dr. Charles McVety, president of Canada Christian College will deliver a sermon and seminar, and Rebel News' Ezra Levant will moderate a question-and-answer session as part of the college's Faith and Democracy Prayer Service series.

