Join us in Calgary to celebrate 10 years of Rebel News!

Rebel News just turned 10 — and we're going to have a birthday party in September in Calgary. That date might be far off, but it's not too early to get your tickets.

In fact, I think this event is going to sell out, so you'd better get them now at HappyBirthdayRebel.com.

Mark the date on your calendar: Thursday, September 18.

We'll be holding it at the Carriage House in Calgary, and there will be hors d'oeuvres, drinks, live music. And, of course, our Rebel team will be there — including all of your favourite Rebels.

You can say hangout, say hi, get a selfie with us. It's going to be a great night; one I'm looking forward to.

And if you're a Rebel News superfan, you can get a VIP ticket which includes a private dinner with us.

Rebel News has made a real difference these last 10 years. We've published tens of thousands of videos, had billions of views, and millions of people seeing their ideas promoted and defended, reminding all of us that we're not alone out there.

Whether it was the Freedom Convoy or COVID lockdowns or the fight against the carbon tax or standing up for freedom, Rebel News was there — and you were part of the team.

We've been crowdfunded and crowdsourced since the very beginning, and we want you to come celebrate with us!

🎉 GET TICKETS NOW