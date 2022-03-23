Judge blocks Biden admin's attempts to halt deportations of illegal immigrants

AP Photo/Felix Marquez, File

The Biden administration’s attempts to shut down certain deportations have been put on ice, as a federal judge ruled Tuesday against the administration's efforts.

The ruling comes in response to a joint lawsuit filed by attorneys general from multiple states, including Arizona, Ohio, and Montana against the Biden administration for its continued efforts to scale back deportations of illegal immigrants.

“The States sue because they believe DHS skirted Congress’s immigration enforcement mandates when it issued a policy that prioritizes certain high-risk noncitizens for apprehension and removal,” ruled Michael Newman of the Southern District of Ohio.

“DHS contends that seemingly mandatory statutes must be read flexibly to permit efficient law enforcement. At bottom, that is what this dispute is about: can the Executive displace clear congressional command in the name of resource allocation and enforcement goals? Here, the answer is no,” Newman stated.

In his ruling, the judge denied the Department of Homeland Security’s motion to dismiss and granted a preliminary injunction, preventing the enforcement of immigration policies advanced by the Biden administration.

The Biden administration intended to scale back deportations despite the worsening migrant crisis at the U.S. southern border, which has seen an influx of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants each month since Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

The ruling has been declared a “tremendous victory” by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, who told the Daily Caller he welcomed the decision.

“Since assuming office, the Biden administration has undermined our immigration laws and our law enforcement agencies, while empowering dangerous cartels and criminals on both sides of the border,” he said to the publication. “I’m grateful for this ruling and for the partnership of Ohio and Montana as we work to reverse this catastrophic lawlessness.”

His remarks were echoed by Montana AG Austin Knudson, who expressed hopes that the Biden admin “will follow the court order and start following the law when it comes to deportations, particularly for those illegal aliens who have prior criminal convictions.”