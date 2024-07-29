Jury begins deliberation this week as Coutts trial nears conclusion

E-transfer (Canada):

The jury in the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick in Lethbridge, Alberta, will receive its instructions from Justice David Labrenz, the presiding judge over the trial, on Wednesday before retiring to deliberate its verdicts.

No proceedings took place on Friday, with Monday scheduled for discussions between the Crown and defence attorneys in the absence of the jury. The prosecution and defence counsels will present their closing arguments to jurors on Tuesday.

Takeaways from yesterday's proceedings in the trial of Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick. Carbert denied having conversations referencing "bombs" and "guns", as per a female RCMP undercover operator's testimony, and shared an anecdote about Chris Sky. https://t.co/cYRWVbU1xv pic.twitter.com/81C5jLV0sd — Robert Kraychik (@rkraychik) July 24, 2024

Both Carbert and Olienick have been charged with conspiracy to murder, with the Crown accusing the two men of conspiring to murder police officers during their time participating in the 2022 Coutts blockade and demonstration. The Coutts protest was a peaceful and civilly disobedient demonstration against governmental decrees, edicts and mandates issued as “public health” measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission.

Conspiracy to murder carries with it a potential life sentence upon conviction.

The two men are also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose and mischief over $5,000. Olienick is additionally charged with unlawful possession of an explosive device for a dangerous purpose. The two defendants have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them.

Prosecution and defence lawyers are currently issuing their requests and recommendations to the judge with respect to the specific language they wish to see included in his composition of the charge, instructions for the jurors prior to their sequestration guiding them about matters of law and standards of evidence.

Justice Labrenz advised jurors that he expects his reading of the charge to them to take several hours, after which they will retire to consider verdicts for the charges against the accused.