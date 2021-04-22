“Just following orders is not an excuse” | Randy Hillier joins Ezra Levant

  • By Rebel News
  • April 22, 2021

Belleville police Chief Mike Callaghan has gotten into the spirit of heavy-handed enforcement, a common occurrence across Canada during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Callaghan announced that he was investigating independent MPP Randy Hillier for engaging in constitutionally protected political protests.

Randy joined Ezra on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to talk about how officers are engaging in police state activities, and how this relates to personal and moral responsibility.

On Canadians embracing the totalitarian state we're moving towards, Randy told Ezra:

This has turned out to be a war against what Canada is and what Canada has always stood for. It's a war against freedom. It's a war against the individual. It's a war against personal responsibility.

