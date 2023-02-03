Just say no to Trudeau's so-called 'Just Transition'

On the Gunn Show, Sheila is joined by Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and she discusses what the 'Just Transition' really means. You'll be just unemployed and just broke if Trudeau has his way.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 03, 2023
  • News Analysis

This episode originally aired on February 1, 2023.
This episode originally aired on February 1, 2023.
Kris Sims from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation analyzed the numbers that were revealed in internal documents obtained by Blacklock's about about the true cost of the planned Great Green Reset of the Canadian economy.

The Just Transition, a scheme to build a sustainable economy, is a direct attack on the Western Canada as the Prime Minister sacrifices the economies of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Northern BC to please his WEF and UN friends.

The cost to move away from reliable forms of energy and toward agri-food policies that would limit nitrogen fertilizer use on Canadian crops may cost $219 billion in salaries alone.

Kris Sims joins me tonight to discuss what the Just Transition really means. You'll be just unemployed and just broke if Trudeau has his way.

