Justice Centre challenging Trudeau's authority to prorogue Parliament in court

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms John Carpay discussed his legal challenge against Justin Trudeau's prorogation of Parliament.

On January 6, Trudeau announced that he would be proroguing Parliament until March 24, essentially suspending all Parliamentary business. Trudeau also announced his intentions to step down as prime minister and leader of the Liberal Party once a new leader is selected.

According to a JCCF news release, "On January 9, the applicants’ lawyers submitted a motion for an expedited hearing to the Federal Court. In their motion for an expedited hearing, the applicants expressed that the decision of the Prime Minister presented an intolerable harm to democracy, our Parliamentary system, and the rule of law during a time when Canada faces a grave threat."

Could the courts overturn Trudeau's proroguing of Parliament? John Carpay explains



Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay compares Justin Trudeau's decision to prorogue Parliament to Boris Johnson's same choice in the United Kingdom in 2019, which… pic.twitter.com/hqbl8Q1lTM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2025

Speaking to Ezra, Mr. Carpay explained why he opposes Trudeau's decision to prorogue Parliament for such an extended period of time.

"If this was a one, two, three week prorogation, fine. But this is 11 weeks where Parliament's committees are shut down, they cannot compel a cabinet minister to come and answer to a committee, and there's just no accountability," he said.

Oral arguments for the crucial Federal Court hearing on the JCCF's case have been set for February 13 and 14, according to court documents. "We could have a ruling as soon as Monday the 17th, or Tuesday the 18th," said Mr. Carpay.

Mr. Carpay also explained how there's actually a precedent for this from the U.K. In 2019, Boris Johnson prorogued Parliament for a short period of time in September before it was ruled unlawful following a legal challenge.