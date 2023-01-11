Justice delayed: Rebel reporter still waiting to challenge Quebec curfew charges

E-transfer (Canada):

Today, I am bringing you another hearing for involving my Rebel News colleague, Yanky Pollak, who continues to face delays by the mismanaged justice system here in Quebec.

Indeed, Yanky Pollak, our reporter who covered the Quebec's “public health” curfew in Montreal during its two occurrences in 2021 and 2022, is facing multiple tickets he received from the Montreal police.

His first day in court was postponed to a later date due to an overloaded court docket. This time, it was the same story. Mr. Pollak travelled from Florida, where he now resides, to take part in these legal hearings but it seems that justice cannot or will not proceed in his case.

At the beginning of the session, the witnesses and the translator were all present to proceed. The judge simply adjourned Mr. Pollak's case due to lack of time to proceed with his five grouped tickets.

In this report, his lawyer explains provides us with an update on the file, and we hear from Yanky himself, as he gives us his opinion on his current situation. Yanky also touches on the most shocking moments he experienced during the curfew, recounting the multiple incidents when the police mentioned described Rebel News as “Jewish media.”

I've been stopped by Montreal police more than 15 times during the curfew and given thousands of dollars in fines, even though I have a media exemption. Last night @SPVM called me over and asked if I was "media juif" -- Jew media. Outrageous.https://t.co/WHFZdtRHRp pic.twitter.com/FzbywMHRxX — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) March 21, 2021

This story will make you relive some of the worst moments from Quebec's curfew, the only province to implement this kind of war-time measure, as mentioned by the former Minister of Public Health Horacio Arruda.

With one more hearing scheduled before he heads back to the Sunshine State, Yanky Pollak remains hopeful he will have the opportunity to be heard in court. If you want to support his legal fight, or just want to learn more about Quebec's curfew, visit LockdownReports.com.