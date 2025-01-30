Justice Hogue claims 'disinformation' poses larger threat than foreign interference

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined the show to discuss Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s final report on the impact of foreign interference in Canada.

Despite a previous report from the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians saying there were 11 parliamentarians who were "wittingly or unwittingly" involved in foreign interference activities, Hogue's findings concluded that foreign interference "remains marginal and largely ineffective."

Hogue previously refused to publicly identify the 11 parliamentarians accused of being influenced by foreign actors wittingly or unwittingly.

Justice Hogue herself pointed out that the government has been a “poor communicator” on the issue of foreign interference, failing to effectively inform the public about the nature and scope of foreign threats.



As the commissioner of the Foreign Interference Commission, Hogue declared that online "disinformation" is the biggest threat to Canadian democracy, not foreign interference.

"The greatest threat—the one that I believe threatens the very existence of our democracy—is disinformation," she said while speaking about the commission's final report.

Ezra spoke about the commissioner's comments: "Well Justin Trudeau hand-picked the judge again, Justice Marie-Josée Hogue, and wouldn't you know it, everything's OK. In fact, the real problem she said, is too much freedom on the internet."

Hogue's conclusions have drawn criticism for potentially downplaying the extent of foreign interference in Canadian politics, leading to skepticism about the inquiry's transparency and the influence of political motives on its findings.