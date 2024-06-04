Justice Minister Arif Virani's office vandalized by anti-Israel radicals

On Monday morning, the constituency office of federal Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani’s was attacked by anti-Israel activists.

Pictures of what appeared to be starving children were scattered in front of the building with signs reading ‘Liberals lie, children die,’ along with red paint emulating fake blood splattered on the sidewalk.

This is the second time this week that a Liberal MP has had their office vandalized by the pro-Hamas crowd, with Jewish MP for Toronto-Danforth Jule Dabrusin’s office seeing a similar crime, with the words “Rafah is burning, Toronto will too” painted in red on the front window.

In response, Dzerowicz released a statement saying, “Stating that ‘Rafah is burning, Toronto will too’ is particularly troublesome and threatening language that impacts the sense of safety in my office and how we serve the residents of Davenport.”

Although Minister Virani has stated that he stands by the International Court of Justice in their allegations that Israel is committing genocide, his stance is still not radical enough for the pro-Hamas crowd. After all, this isn’t the first time that these activists have gone after him.

A little over a month ago, dozens of pro-Hamas protesters gathered on the Justice Minister’s front lawn. Virani told the CBC he considers it crossing the line when protesters show up at his home, saying his wife and kids "do not deserve to be harassed."

Rebel News went to the scene of the crime on Bloor St. W, where the display had already been cleaned up.

We spoke to a woman who witnessed the vandalism clean-up and replaced it with a few of her own signs. We asked her if she shared the same sentiments of wanting to “burn down Toronto” like the pro-Hamas activists.

“Oh no… When we are there [at the Queen's Park freedom rally] between twelve o'clock to two o'clock, we are talking about [how] we love Canada… and we want to save Canada,” she responded.