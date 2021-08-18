Justin Trudeau “expecting” the Taliban to “step up”

Make Canada Great Again Take a look at our Make Canada Great Again collection in the Rebel News Store! Shop Now

The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has led to some strange statements from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Perhaps one of the most ridiculous of those was that Trudeau was “expecting” the Taliban to ”step up” when it came to allowing those who wanted to escape the country to leave.

That request, after 20 years of war against the West, seems unlikely.

On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid tore into the prime minister, and his minister of foreign affairs, Marc Garneau, who suggested that Canada take a “wait and see” approach to recognizing the Taliban as Afghanistan's government — an approach the Liberals quickly shifted after Conservative leader Erin O'Toole announced that if he were to win the election, his government would not recognize the Taliban.

Speaking about these crazy claims from the Liberals, David Menzies said:

Oh, international law. Gee, do you think a terrorist organization might — just might, Sheila — violate international law? I think that is the very being of a terrorist organization: to violate the law. International, municipal, regional or national. And this business about being inclusive? Umm, do we have any estimates of, oh I don't know, how many people of the Afghanistan trans community are going to be part of this government?

