Justin Trudeau or Mark Zuckerberg? Who do you want curating your news?

Yesterday, the Globe and Mail reported a story about a new initiative being trialed in Canada by Facebook, wherein the social media giant will pay 14 media outlets for content that they feature to users on their platform.

Unsurprisingly, the list of news companies chosen by Facebook all tend to be left-wing in their editorial direction.

On yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra said described how these companies are going to be less likely to provide scrutiny of Facebook, given that they're now taking sums of money from the company:

Normally you have to pay Facebook to drive traffic to your site, no one pays you to give traffic to your site. That would be like a billboard company saying excuse me, can we pay you money to put up a billboard for the privilege of advertising your product for free? That's not commerce, that's called a bribe.

The secondary benefit for these companies, as pointed out by one of the outlets representative, was to combat misinformation. But as Ezra said, this isn't likely to be about misinformation, it's more likely to be shutting down those who disagree with these outlets:

Well now you're getting to it. This is about combating misinformation, by which they mean, of course, views they disagree with. People they disagree with. That's an environmental extremist, Emma Gilchrist [of The Narwhal], and she's calling anyone who disagrees with her theory of man-made global warming “misinformation.”

