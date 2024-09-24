Justin Trudeau takes softball questions from Stephen Colbert during NYC jaunt

Source: CBS

Justin Trudeau joined comedian Stephen Colbert yesterday evening for a wide-ranging interview in which the prime minister touted his Liberal Party's record and explained his entry into politics.

The two also discussed the rise of the 'far-right' in Canada after Colbert suggested that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been called "Canada's Trump."

Stephen Colbert calls Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "Canada's Trump" as he discusses the "far right" with Justin Trudeau. The PM acknowledges people are suffering after nine years of his regime, and that's why his opponents want an election.https://t.co/vD78U502Po pic.twitter.com/ufgkj945B4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 24, 2024

"That phrase, 'even in Canada,' I mean we're not some magical place of unicorns and rainbows all the time, we have more than our fair share, but the things that we've managed to do, we've had to work really really hard at," said the prime minister.

Speaking about entering politics after his teaching career, Trudeau said, "I sort of got into a level of youth activism and environmental activism and that sort of thing that actually led me sort of through a totally different path than my father towards politics."

"I sort of discovered that wow, I could do it in a way that's true to me, and not trying to sort of emulate the previous generation. And it just sort of fit, it was my way of doing things, my way of having an impact. And it turns out I was pretty good at it, I am pretty good at it."

Stephen Colbert asks PM Trudeau what Canadians and Americans "fight over," with Trudeau saying fishing rights and lumber tariffs are "small issues that matter" before taking a jab at the U.S. health-care system.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/8l1ZcSQZEN — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 24, 2024

Trudeau conceded that many Canadians are facing difficulties with buying groceries, soaring housing prices and paying for gas. "It's a really tough time in Canada right now. People are hurting. People are having trouble paying for groceries, paying for rent, filling up their tank."

The prime minister went on to claim that Canada's economy is doing quite well from a 'macro' perspective, but admitted his government is still trying to help people more at the 'mirco' level.

"The reality is I deeply believe in continuing to fight climate change, continuing to invest in people, to be there, to support people, and I'm going to keep fighting," he said.

The Trudeau Liberals currently trail Poilievre's Conservatives in the polls by approximately 20 points according to the most recent data available from Abacus.