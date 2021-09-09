Kamala Harris campaigns for Gavin Newsom, says “we will show” red states

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Vice President Kamala Harris has been campaigning to support Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom, slamming red states and declaring “we will show them.”

“We want in our leaders someone like Gavin Newsom who always speaks the truth on behalf of all the people in a way that is about uplifting, that is about helping to understand the plight of working people, to understand the dignity of all people,” she said. A special election to recall the governor is set to take place on September 14.

Harris then took aim towards Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who recently signed a law to ban abortions after six weeks.

Harris continued, “What’s happening in Texas, what’s happening in Georgia, what’s happening around our country with these policies that are about attacking women’s rights, reproductive rights, voting rights, workers’ rights — they think if they can win in California, they can do this anywhere,” Harris told the crowd.

“Well, we will show them, you’re not going to get this done. Not here, never.”

The vice president also expressed support for unions and foreigners who are in the U.S. illegally.

“We fight for our country, we fight for the values we hold dear, we fight for working people, we fight for organized labor, we fight for Dreamers, we fight for women, we fight for voting rights and we stand as Democrats saying we are proud to do all of that and more,” Harris said.

Despite the crisis at the southern border and in Afghanistan, where hundreds of Americans, green card holders, and SIVs remain stranded, Harris flew from Washington to instead campaign alongside Newsom, who is facing recall next week.

“They wouldn’t be trying to recall him but for the fact that he has always stood for reproductive rights,” Harris said.

Abbott, when asked why the new Texas law does not have exceptions for cases of rape and incest, responded: “Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting them and prosecuting them and getting them off the streets,” Abbott said.

Harris responded to Abbott’s remarks, saying, “To arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors, and to speak those words that were empty words, that were false words, that were fueled with not only arrogance but bravado — that is not who we want in our leaders.”