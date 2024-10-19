Kamala Harris is starting to get desperate for the male vote

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on October 18, 2024.

I think Kamala Harris is getting pretty desperate. How else do you explain this announcement that she made on Twitter?

Black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better. pic.twitter.com/cUCdsvvYZ6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 15, 2024

She says black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better. But she’s been in power for three years, almost four years. Is she saying that the US government has not, does not care about black men now or for the past three years? I mean, how exactly do you run on new promises and new ideas if you get power when you’re not doing those things right now when you have power?

It’s a trick Trudeau uses when something absolutely falls apart. He positions himself as an outside commentator, like a third-party observer at arm’s length as opposed to the guy who caused the problem. People just don’t buy it. It looks awful when Trudeau does it, and it looks awful on Kamala Harris.

Kamala Harris comes across as empty and inauthentic. She changes her accent depending on who she’s talking to. You know, Trump says she’s not black, she’s East Indian. Of course, she’s half black and half Indian. But his point is that she claims to be someone new depending on who she’s talking to, it’s the fakeness. She’s been a firearms banner her whole life, for example, and now she says she’s a "proud Glock owner."

The cackle and the fakeness and the scolding—look, personality matters. A lot of people don’t like Trump’s personality, but holy moly. I don’t think there are any men of any race who find Kamala Harris appealing, especially given how empty she is on policy. When all she has is personality, and she’s not warm, she’s not trustworthy, she’s not persuasive, she has a real gender gap. Not just amongst men, but even amongst black men; they won’t support her personally. I think it’s the nagging scolding tone, plus the cackle.