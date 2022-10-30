Kamala Harris humiliated as Seattle residents can't name one Biden admin accomplishment

E-transfer (Canada):

United States Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seattle, Washington this week to campaign alongside Democrat Senator Patty Murray ahead of midterm elections. Rebel News reporter Katie Daviscourt took to the streets of Seattle to ask people attending the event if they could name one goal that Harris and the Biden administration have achieved since assuming office.

Despite Seattle being one of the most progressive cities in America, which overwhelmingly votes Democrat, the simple question asked by Daviscourt left attendees stunned as they struggled to think of just one single accomplishment.

This marked Harris' first visit to Seattle since becoming Vice President. She stayed at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel and partook in two events during her time in the city. During the first event, Harris announced the electrification of school buses at Lumen Field, then travelled to the Showbox music venue near the Pike Place Market to campaign for Senator Murray.

Although Harris was a strong supporter of the Defund the Police movement in 2020, and President Joe Biden announced this week that he will "take away AR-15s" before leaving office, Harris was well-protected by a large motorcade and her visit required pulling police resources from multiple agencies.