Previewing our new documentary about the discoveries at the Kamloops Residential School

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid, Sheila was joined by Rebel News' Drea Humphrey to discuss her brand-new documentary about the discoveries at the site of the former Kamloops Residential School.

In spring of 2021, news broke that the bodies of hundreds of potential murder victims, mostly children, were uncovered in a mass grave at the Kamloops Residential School. It was horrible news. Children snatched away from their families, punished for their culture, and abused until their were dead at the hands of the Catholic Church. There were even bones, a tooth and a rib bone just lying there on the ground, evidence of a genocidal crime.

That's how the story was first reported, anyway. But then it quickly evolved. Perhaps it was a series of graves and not a pit. Maybe the tooth wasn't a tooth at all. Maybe the graves were previous ground disturbances. And then news of any subsequent investigation or excavation at the site just went dark.

Why did this alleged crime scene not see the same sort of fulsome forensic investigation as the Pickton Farm, where dozens of women from Vancouver's Downtown Eastside met their gruesome ends at the hands of a serial killer? Why wasn't the woman who claimed to discover the graves insisting on it?

The facts of the story were not necessary for a spate of church burnings and vandalism — 69 in total — to kick off across the country last summer.