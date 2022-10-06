Kanye West doubles down on 'White Lives Matter' stance

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill File

By Ezra Levant

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Kanye West is refusing to back down from his controversial position of stating “White Lives Matter,” which offended members of the mainstream media and celebrities, who accused him of “fascism.”

The superstar posted a message on Instagram defending his statement, which he presented alongside Candace Owens at a recent Paris Fashion Week event, in which the duo donned “White Lives Matter” t-shirts in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

In his message on Instagram, he wrote, “Here’s my latest response when people ask me why I made a tee that says white lives matter… THEY DO.”

The artist courted controversy with the shirts, which featured the Pope’s face on the front on Monday, as reported by Rebel News.

Candace Owens defended Kanye and spread the message, with a response to the post that includes multiple laugh-crying emojis.

As reported by the Daily Wire, Will Smith’s son Jaden reportedly left the show when he saw the t-shirts. Kanye also got into a public spat with Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who called the fashion “pure violence.”

Gigi Hadid joined in the fray by attacking Kanye’s intelligence, telling him, “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there’s actually a point to any of your sh*t she might be the only person that could save u.”

Kanye West fired back to state “I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday,” adding that “So why did everyone feel so free to attack me about my t-shirt but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter?” Or we just chime in when we want to tear a black man down for actually having a different political opinion?”

“And for all the audience so outraged about my t-shirt, where were you when I couldn’t see my kids?” he added. “I went public in hope of public support at that time.”