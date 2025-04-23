Kat Kanada reacts to Jagmeet Singh's refusal to condemn church burnings

On Tuesday's live stream, Rebel News journalist Katrina Panova — also known as "Kat Kanada" — joined Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle to discuss Jagmeet Singh's repeated refusal to condemn church burnings.

Kat caught up with Singh as he was hosting a campaign event in Nanaimo, B.C. and asked the NDP leader why he refused to answer a question at the leaders' debates about anti-Christian violence and the dozens of churches burned across Canada in recent years.

Singh accused Rebel News of spreading misinformation and refused to answer Drea's question about the rise of anti-Christian hate during last week's leaders' debates in Montreal.

Kudos to Rebel News reporter @DreaHumphrey for masterfully exposing NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's anti-Christian and generally hateful views on national TV at the Canadian leaders' debate



Proud moment for our team there tonight 🔥



pic.twitter.com/1SXAEfXkDL — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 17, 2025

The NDP leader once again refused to comment on the matter after being pressed by Kat at the campaign event. Speaking about the incident, Kat criticized Singh for "condemning hate only when it's politically advantageous."

Kat went on: "I knew that he wasn't going to answer any questions, because they've already made that pretty clear."

The Rebel News journalist also discussed the vast number of Canadians who are Christian that Singh is disrespecting by refusing to answer basic questions.

"It turns out that it's nearly half the country in Canada that he's absolutely spitting in the face of by saying I won't even look at you, I won't even say one word begrudgingly to you to address the concerns you have about your places of worship being burned down," she said.

The NDP leader has been criticized for repeatedly sounding the alarm on the supposed rise of Islamophobia and white supremacy while failing to condemn the increase in anti-Christian hate.