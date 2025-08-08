Katy Perry fans react to Justin Trudeau dining with pop star

Pop sensation/astronaut Katy Perry recently visited the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. So it was we thought we’d pop by to interview her fans (predominantly female) about Perry being romantically linked to former PM Justin Trudeau.

Perry was recently spotted dining with Trudeau at a swank Montreal restaurant. The duo appeared to be having a romantic dinner. And of course, Trudeau subsequently attended Perry’s Montreal concert.

We can’t blame Blackface for playing the field. After all, his wife Sophie dumped him last year. He must be getting lonely these days, especially since he’s no longer prime minister and enjoying all the perks that come with that title.

As for entertainment, given that the Barbie movie is no longer in theatres, Justin has to do something for amusement. (Isn’t it odd that Trudeau likes the same sort of fodder that appeals to prepubescent girls? But we digress…)

Anyway, the rumour mill is currently in overdrive regarding what occurred after Perry and Trudeau left the restaurant. Behind closed doors, was it fireworks? Or did the date end up being one of those somebody done somebody wrong songs, a la The One that Got Away.

We were very curious to hear what the rank-and-file members of Katy Perry Nation had to say about this duo potentially being the next Can-Am power couple (no tariff talk, please…).

Spoiler alert: the vast majority of fans said Katy Perry can do much better than Justin Trudeau. And very few said they miss Trudeau since he stepped down some eight months ago.

In this regard, for a change, the denizens of Liberal-infatuated Toronto did not disappoint…